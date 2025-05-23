wrestling / News
Note on Original Plans For WWE Ring Name For Jeff Cobb
May 23, 2025
Jeff Cobb made his WWE debut at Backlash two weeks ago and has since changed his ring name to JC Mateo. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original plan for Cobb’s ring name was JC Mantanza, which would have been a callback to his days in Lucha Underground as Mantanza Cueto.
It’s unknown who has the rights to the name Mantanza, as while AAA was an investor in Lucha Underground, they weren’t the owners. WWE did not buy the Lucha Underground tapes or intellectual property when they bought AAA.
Meanwhile, Cobb was reportedly not a fan of the name.
