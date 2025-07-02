Ortiz Is Happy To See Mike Santana’s Success In TNA & On WWE NXT

Ortiz says it’s “very cool” to see his former tag team partner Mike Santana find success in TNA and in his crossover appearances on WWE NXT. The two split as a tag team in 2023 and Santana left AEW to go to TNA, which has led to him showing up on WWE NXT through those company’s crossovers. Ortiz was a guest on the Johnny I Pro Show and spoke about his history with Santana, noting that he’s happy to see his former partner’s success.

“Very cool,” Ortiz said (per Fightful). “And just especially because before AEW, before we signed with AEW, WWE was an option. So, it was like, ‘What do we choose?’ And ultimately, obviously, we ended up picking AEW but it’s cool that he’s now getting the opportunity to still be able to get that avenue in and it’s cool that they’re somewhat still interested in him or that it still exists. It’s really cool. Honestly, if it wasn’t for him, especially early on in my career — and with each other — if we didn’t have each other, I don’t think I would have ever made it to this point to be honest.”

He continued, “Now, I can confidently say if I had the mentality that I have now, I would 100 percent make it. But, I was a different human being in my early 20s, and us being able to rely on each other and then of course, when you struggle with someone, of course, you bond with somebody. You’re doing those 12, 15-hour drives. You’re both broke. We’re sharing food with each other, we’re figuring it out, we’re sleeping on floors, we’re sleeping in cars. Yeah man, we were definitely brother in arms for a really long time and honestly, if it wasn’t for him and vice versa for me for him, yeah, I don’t think we would have made it to the point that we made it to in our careers, and now sadly, we’re now doing the journey by ourselves but, it is what it is. That’s just life and kind of how things happen.”

Santana is set to battle Trick Williams and Joe Hendry for Williams’ TNA Championship at Slammiversary.