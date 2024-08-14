– During last night’s WWE NXT TV, Otis answered Oba Femi’s open challenge for the NXT North American Challenge. Femi defeated Otis to retain the title. Otis later addressed his defeat during a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights.

The Alpha Academy member said on his mentality after the loss, “Well, before my mother was dying day six months ago, she would always pray to me as a child, as a working person. She was three jobs, two kids, every time she was working was for a purpose. And she told me that time you get up that hill, it’s a success. You get slapped every damn time, and every step, that slap gets harder and harder until you get that nice little smooch.” He continued, “The last hit, so sweet. This isn’t the last of us, Big O.”