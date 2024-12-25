OTM Earn Tag Team Title Shot on Tonight’s WWE NXT

– The team of OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) emerged victorious in the Christmas Chaos Fatal 4-Way Tag Team bout on tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE NXT. With the victory, they have now earned a tag team title shot against reigning champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom).

The teams of Myles Bornee & Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), and The D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) also competed in the Fatal 4-Way. Ridge Holland, disguised as Santa Claus, attacked and laid out Tony D’Angelo outside the ring during the match. The distraction enabled OTM to pick up the victory on Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. You can view some highlights from the bout and OTM’s post-match reaction below.

WWE has not yet announced when OTM will face Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships.