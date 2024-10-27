OTT Tenth Anniversary Results 10.26.24: The Judgment Day In Action, More

OTT Wrestling’s Tenth Anniversary show took place on Saturday night with the Judgment Day competing and more. You can see the full results from the Dublin show below, per Fightful:

* OTT European Title Gauntlet Match: Charlie Sterling def. Adam Maxted, Damien Corvin, Goldenboy Santos, Grado, and Ilija Zarkov

* Big Bad Dirty Nicky & Bittersweet Josh def. Charles Crowley & The Sem

* Money Match: Michael Oku def. Aigle Blanc

* Liamo def. Scotty Davis

* I Quit Match: Jay def. Sammy D

* OTT Women’s Championship Tables Match: Raven Creed def. Session Moth Martina

* OTT World Championship Match: Big Damo def. Rene Dupree

* Finn Balor & JD McDonagh def. The Social Elite

How is it still this insane after ten years… @OTT_wrestling I owe you everything… Including the hospital bill xox pic.twitter.com/44tGVulJmJ — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) October 27, 2024

RAVEN CREED BEAT SESSION MOTH!!! NEW #OTT WOMEN'S CHAMPION AND CORK WINS IN A ROOM FULL OF DUBS 👏👏@RavenCreed_ pic.twitter.com/fi39t9LTNN — ADAM O' DRISCOLL 🇮🇪 (@adamodriscoll) October 26, 2024

Rene Dupree vs Big Damo (Killian Dain from Sanity) for the OTT World Title. One of the youngest champions in WWE history vs one of the hairiest. #OTT pic.twitter.com/oTJ59Efajd — ADAM O' DRISCOLL 🇮🇪 (@adamodriscoll) October 26, 2024