OTT Tenth Anniversary Results 10.26.24: The Judgment Day In Action, More

October 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OTT Tenth Anniversary Judgment Day Social Elite Image Credit: OTT Wrestling

OTT Wrestling’s Tenth Anniversary show took place on Saturday night with the Judgment Day competing and more. You can see the full results from the Dublin show below, per Fightful:

* OTT European Title Gauntlet Match: Charlie Sterling def. Adam Maxted, Damien Corvin, Goldenboy Santos, Grado, and Ilija Zarkov

* Big Bad Dirty Nicky & Bittersweet Josh def. Charles Crowley & The Sem

* Money Match: Michael Oku def. Aigle Blanc

* Liamo def. Scotty Davis

* I Quit Match: Jay def. Sammy D

* OTT Women’s Championship Tables Match: Raven Creed def. Session Moth Martina

* OTT World Championship Match: Big Damo def. Rene Dupree

* Finn Balor & JD McDonagh def. The Social Elite

