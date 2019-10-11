OWE Reportedly Done in China and Moving To Cambodia

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment), the promotion you may know for bringing stars like CIMA to AEW, is set to end its operations in China and is reportedly relaunch in Cambodia.

The promotion was formed thanks to the backing of wealthy individuals and used Dragon Gate stars like CIMA, T-Hawk and Lindaman. CIMA served as the trainer and helped those who used Kung Fu to become pro wrestlers. The company was spending a lot of money and getting support from the Chinese government but had no way to make money, since there’s no financial market for Chinese TV or any way to make money for live shows.

All the of the staff and wrestlers are said to have “moved on.” They are now going to start over in China. CIMA and T-Hawk will continue to work in AEW and are trying to get Lindaman to return. T-Hawk and Lindaman will also work for Wrestle-1 and Big Japan.