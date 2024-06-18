Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will compete in an Owen Hart Foundation match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the two will match up in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Wednesday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the tournament, which will grant the winner a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In in London. The updated lineup for this week’s show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Quarterfinals: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

* MJF vs. RUSH

* Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.

* Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s contract signing for Forbidden Door

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have a face to face

* Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament bracket reveal