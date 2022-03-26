wrestling / News
Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 25, 2022
A new member of the AEW women’s roster will debut in an Owen Hart Women’s Tournament qualifier on next week’s Dynamite. It was tonight’s episode of Rampage that The Bunny will compete against a new signing for the women’s division for a spot in the Owen Hart Cup.
The opening round of the tournament kicks off on May 11th, leading into the finals at Double or Nothing. Tony Khan noted today that a debut date for a mystery signing would be revealed on tonight’s show.
The updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite is:
* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. TBD
* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo
* FTR vs. Gunn Club
