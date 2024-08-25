wrestling / News

PAC & Blackpool Combat Club Win Trios Titles At AEW All In

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In PAC Blackpool Combat Club Image Credit: AEW

PAC and the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are the new AEW World Trios Champions, winning the titles at All In. PAC, Yuta and Castagnoli won the London Ladders match to open Sunday’s PPV by defeating The Patriarchy, House of Black and the Bang Bang Gang. You can see highlights from the match below.

This marks PAC’s second run with the titles, having previously held them with the Lucha Bros as part of Death Triangle. It is the first reign for Yuta and Castagnoli, and ends The Patriarchy’s run at 36 days after they won the vacant titles on the July 20th episode of AEW Collision.

Our live coverage of AEW All In is here.

