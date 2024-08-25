wrestling / News
PAC & Blackpool Combat Club Win Trios Titles At AEW All In
PAC and the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are the new AEW World Trios Champions, winning the titles at All In. PAC, Yuta and Castagnoli won the London Ladders match to open Sunday’s PPV by defeating The Patriarchy, House of Black and the Bang Bang Gang. You can see highlights from the match below.
This marks PAC’s second run with the titles, having previously held them with the Lucha Bros as part of Death Triangle. It is the first reign for Yuta and Castagnoli, and ends The Patriarchy’s run at 36 days after they won the vacant titles on the July 20th episode of AEW Collision.
Our live coverage of AEW All In is here.
House of Black continue to their path of destruction as they look to recapture the #AEW World Trio's Titles in this London Ladders match!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/gCYEFOiCKh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
By order of the Bang Bang Gang..GUNS UP!
Can The Gunns & Juice Robinson leave Wembley Stadium with the #AEW World Trio's Titles?
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#JuiceRobinson | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/A4pFZOknrv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
After successfully earning their spot last night on Collision, the unlikely team of PAC, Castagnoli & Yuta look to leave Wembley as the NEW #AEW World Trio's Champs!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/2MFuACMJrr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
With the #AEW World Trio's Titles hanging in the balance, can The Patriarchy leave Wembley Stadium #ANDSTILL champions?
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus | @thenickwayne | #MotherWayne pic.twitter.com/nbSlRkcfGw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Bodies go flying to the outside!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC | @WheelerYuta | @Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @SNM_Buddy | #JuiceRobinson | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/z4vmb3Z5yT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Killswitch can win it for his team….
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus | @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/ZSU42qHo9G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
The Gunns go crashing through the tables!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#JuiceRobinson | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/lJHEcGsh6v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Christian Cage derails Juice & PAC!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus | @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/iuW9AMnJDC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
From the wild card team to now NEW #AEW World Trio's Champions! Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/Chv0tiTinC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW All In: Texas Announcement Is About TV Negotiations
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio