Paige On the Status Of Her Neck, What Could Bring Her Back To the Ring

The former Paige recently gave an update on how her neck is feeling and if fans can expect to see her in the ring anytime soon. Saraya appeared on The Bellas Podcast this week and talked about her plans since her WWE contract ended last month, her health status and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On her current condition and wrestling future: “My neck is fantastic, I’m having no issues with it, and it’s looking good. I still want more time though. I mean, I’ve had nearly five years completely out of the ring, which is, it goes by so quickly. I’m like, ‘How?’ But yeah, I can see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment, even like, for WrestleMania.”

On her future plans now that she’s done with WWE: “If I’m being honest, I don’t really want to do too much wrestling stuff out of the gate. I kind of just want to start branching out more to like, different opportunities, you know, and I am excited for it. I am going to be doing some signings, of course, because I’m never going to forget my wrestling fans. I do want to take on a whole new world which I didn’t get to opportunity to do in WWE. It’s the only thing that would really frustrate me with them is having all this time off and then being like, ‘Well, can I go do this?’ and then getting a ‘No,’ it’s like, ‘Well, I’m just sitting here, I’d really like to be doing something.’”