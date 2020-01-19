Various News: Paige Wants British Bulldog in WWE Hall of Fame, Latest Episode of MLW Fusion Online, Mustafa Ali Joins TikTok

– In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that she wants the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, to join the WWE Hall of Fame.

She wrote: “So.. we gonna get British Bulldog in the Hall Of Fame this year or? @WWE”

– Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he has joined the social media service TikTok. WWE announced a partnership with TikTok back in December.

– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online, featuring:

•Opera Cup Finals: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. El Lindaman

•NYC Street Fight: Savio Vega vs. Gino “El Intocable” Medina