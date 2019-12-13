WWE Launches New Partnership With Social Media Service TikTok

WWE has opened their own account on the social media service TikTok, officially launching their partnership with the company. Here’s a press release:

WWE launches on TikTok

WWE and TikTok have launched a new partnership to bring WWE’s unique blend of family-friendly entertainment, edge-of-your-seat action and world-class athleticism to the TikTok community leading into the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event this Sunday, Dec. 15.

To kick off the partnership, WWE launched their official TikTok account and is also making available WWE Superstar entrance themes for more than 30 Superstars and Hall of Famers including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks, among others. The themes and original entrance music will be integrated into TikTok’s vast content library joining music from top artists like Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, and emerging artists like Arizona Zervas. By offering WWE’s iconic entrances for TikTok users to play off of and make their own unique videos, the partnership provides fans a new way to engage with their favorite Superstars.

“We are thrilled to be launching this partnership which offers a new level of engagement with WWE content by enabling the TikTok community to create their own shareable stories tied to WWE‘s world renowned Superstars,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Advanced Media.

Available in over 150 countries, TikTok’s global community craves the excitement and surprise of live events and are eager to have a deeper engagement with their favorite sports, stars and live events. From WWE’s thrilling in-ring matches to unforgettable backstage action, the TikTok community will receive unprecedented access to their favorite WWE moments as the company begins a new chapter on the platform. Looking ahead, fans can expect exclusive daily content posted to WWE’s TikTok account.

“By capturing the passion and thrill of wrestling, WWE is at the forefront of bringing together sports and entertainment in an unconventional and fun way. Through our partnership with WWE, we’re looking forward to bringing the excitement of the WWE experience to TikTok’s global community,” said Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok.

Currently reaching more than 1 billion social media followers worldwide, WWE looks to extend their position as global leaders in the social media space by leveraging TikTok’s broad and fast-growing user base, while also drawing existing fans onto the platform to create and interact with WWE content in new and exciting ways.

Fans can start following WWE by clicking here to catch all the latest videos.