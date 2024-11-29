Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 13 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 13

November 24th, 2024 | Fukushima Big Palette in Fukushima Big Palette | Attendance: 469

This might be another shorter review as I look to catch up. It’s the last show before 11/30, which is also when I’ll be watching Survivor Series so let’s see how it goes.

Blue Goddesses Block: Gamushara Fantasy [4] vs. wing*gori [5]

Despite their rocky start, wing*gori remains alive but they need to win here since Blue Block is so tight. Three teams make it from each block and I believe top seed gets a bye into the semi-finals while the other two fight it out. The desperation for a win was evident in wing*gori as they came out firing, using fast paced moves and having Saya light Rian up with a series of stiff chops. Even the tag to Waka didn’t really slow them down. Rian and Waka did manage to turn things around with a Rian cross body and some tandem offense. That said, it never felt like they really threatened and wing*gori took control back pretty soon before Hanan won with a bridging fallaway slam in 7:53. Like most Gamushara Fantasy matches, this was kind of just there. That said, wing*gori remains alive because they face HATE Supreme next and if they beat them, they’ll hold the tiebreaker for the third spot if Devil Princess loses next. [**¼]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [8] vs. Hina and Lady C [2]

This is Devil Princess’ final match if I’m right. A win gives them 10 points, though it doesn’t cement a playoff spot because of where other teams stand. Hina and Lady C are here to play spoiler. Add in the history between twins Hina and Rina and there’s some intrigue here. They opened this against each other and it remains impressive how good both are considering their age. Rina held the advantage, as she has through most of their exchanges lately. It wasn’t until Lady C got tagged and they started working together that the team found some real success. They isolated Azusa but Devil Princess is so smooth that they were able to get their tandem stuff going at the drop of a dime. The final bit saw Hina kick out of a backslide on a great near fall, hit a 3D with Lady C, and then beat Azusa with a Fisherman Jackhammer in 11:31. That was better than expected and Devil Princess has been very impressive as a team. That loss hurts them greatly as they now need each team with 7 points to lose out. [**¾]

Blue Goddesses Block: Sakuradamon [4] vs. Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki [7]

Can Aya and Yuna play spoiler? Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki would move into a tie for 2nd with a win here. I always like when Yuna Mizumori shows that she can hang with top stars as she did here going step-for-step with Starlight Kid in high speed action. It wasn’t all as smooth as it could be but it was good. Suzu Suzuki got tagged and kind of kicked Yuna’s ass, daring her to hit back as hard and taking control for her team. Interestingly, things turned around when the inexperienced Aya came in as she. They didn’t exactly take over but things were evenly matched for a bit. I liked Starlight Kid relentlessly going after the leg and applying the Stretch Muffler, though Yuna fought hard and refused to give up. She’s been showing a lot of fight and has been impressive since the High Speed Title match she had. Alas, Starlight Kid eventually truly locked it in and she had to submit after 10:57. A good match from the Blue Block and things will be interesting the rest of the way for the Neo Genesis duo. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: Peach*Rock [4] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [2]

The rest of the night is the Red Block. FWC has clinched a playoff spot and I believe High Mate will if they win tonight. However, that third spot is way up for grabs with several teams tied at 6 points. I believe a win for Mayu and Momo keeps them alive. I’ve talked about how fun Ranna and Tomoka have been in this tournament and that was the case here again in their final match. They just bring something unique to the action even if it doesn’t always work (like a particular Ranna move on Momo that looked pretty bad). They isolated Momo and put the focus on her arm. Mayu did her best Tanahashi upon getting tagged, reeling off dragon screw leg whips. Momo found herself in trouble once she became legal again as the arm was targeted. Ranna and Tomoka do a small version of Total Elimination and as someone who always loved that move, I want to see them take it up a notch and full-on do it. A Michinoku Driver by Tomoka beat Momo in 12:44, ending the playoff hopes for Peach*Rock. Solid stuff. [**¾]

Red Goddesses Block: BMI2000 [6] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [4]

Big match here since Sayaka and Tam winning would pull them into a tie with three other teams, including BMI2000, who they’d have the tiebreaker over. Meanwhile, BMI2000 could separate themselves by being the first team to 8 points besides FWC and High Mate. Tam and Sayaka jumped them before the bell, turning the tables on the HATE duo. As always, that means it followed the HATE formula, meaning a few minutes later things spilled outside and saw the babyfaces get thrown into a bunch of chairs. Natsuko was aggressive with Tam, going for a measure of revenge after Tam dethroned her a few months back. Tam got battered deep into the crowd, leaving Sayaka all alone to take a beating. The idea is good in theory but BMI2000 don’t exactly have the most interesting offense to make this section truly work. Tam came in hot but the size of her opponents caused her some trouble. Sayaka showed a lot of fire and hit an impressive Spear considering she was at a size disadvantage. In the end, Sayaka pinned Ruaka after hitting her take on Spike Dudley’s old Acid Drop in 11:53. They didn’t do an overly long heat segment and that was solid with some intrigue and violence. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: High Mate [10] vs. PsyQueen [6]

High Mate can clinch a playoff spot with a win while PsyQueen could pull ahead of the logjam for third if they win. Although there wasn’t a pre-match or early assault, this did follow the HATE formula of the fight spilling outside pretty quickly. I thought they’d avoid the “throwing into chairs” spot when they did a double wishbone outside but they still opted for it because there’s no need to be creative apparently. Interestingly, PsyQueen isolated Maika and not HANAKO, putting the focus on her leg and keeping her grounded. It was nice to see HANAKO get a chance at being the hot tag girl. Even when Maika came back in, she wasn’t her usual dominant self as she dealt with the damage done to her. The exchanges she had with Saya were reminders of why they’re top girls. There was a fair bit of drama late as I had no idea who would win and they built to some good close calls. The Maika suplex into a HANAKO backbreaker is a really cool looking double team move. The finish was a big one as Konami looked to trap HANAKO in an armbar only for HANAKO to roll it over into a pin and score one of her bigger wins ever in 15:15. That was a good main event and the best match on the show. [***¼]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 12 (6-1) REStart 10 (4-1-2) High Mate 12 (6-1) H.A.T.E. Supreme 9 (4-1-1) PsyQueen 6 (3-3) SLK & Suzu 9 (3-1-3) Tam & Sayaka 6 (3-3) Devil Princess 8 (4-4) BMI2000 6 (3-4) Kohaku & Mei Seira 7 (3-2-1) Anecon 6 (3-3) Wing*gori 7 (3-3-1) 02line 4 (2-4) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-4) Peach*Rock 4 (2-5) Sakuradamon 4 (2-5) Ranna & Tomoka 4 (2-6) Hina & Lady C 4 (2-5)