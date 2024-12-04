Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 14 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 14

November 30th, 2024 | Ishibashi Sports Center in Shimotsuke, Tochigi | Attendance: 508

Only two nights left before the playoffs begin!

Blue Goddesses Block: Gamushara Fantasy [4] vs. REStart [10]

A win for Natsupoi and Saori Anou clinches a playoff spot and bye. Given where Rian and Waka are on the card, it would be a major upset if they won. You could tell that REStart didn’t take them too seriously from the start, easily taking Rian down and working some tandem offense with little to no concern about any kind of comeback. Even when Waka entered to help her teammate, this remained rather one-sided. The most notable bit of offense for Gamushara Fantasy was a double team move where they both hit Natsupoi with hip attacks that were more goofy than they were impactful. They had one other decent run before Saori made Rian submit to a straightjacket submission in 9:11. Just a simple match and that’s fine. REStart clinches in their final match while Rian and Waka have dropped five straight after starting 2-0. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: FWC [12] vs. PsyQueen [6]

It’s FWC’s final match and they can clinch the top seed and a bye with a win. PsyQueen likely remains alive with a loss because of how close everything is. PsyQueen jumped them before the bell, looking to get any kind of upper hand with their place in the tournament so fragile. That meant the typical HATE brawl on the outside and the faces getting thrown into a bunch of steel chairs. Hazuki took the main bit of heat early though it didn’t last too long. What helped here was that the crowd was way into everything FWC did, giving a boost to their rallies. I’ve come to really appreciate Koguma in 2024. I don’t get into her singles stuff much but she brings such a fun energy and is such a good babyface in FWC. She had a good exchange with Saya in the end and actually scored a surprising fall over Saya, who was accidentally kicked by Konami. This went 9:23 and was solid though I think we all know they have better in them. That said, good to see FWC moving forward. [**¾]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [4] vs. Anecon [6]

I don’t know how tiebreakers are lining up for that third playoff spot but with PsyQueen losing, I believe that keeps both teams alive. Anecon can take a lead but 02line can join the logjam at 6 points if they win. Right from the start, Saki offered a handshake but AZM, wise to her tricks, pulled her into a pin for two. From there, this followed the formula of several Anecon matches in this tournament where Saki finds herself in trouble and takes a fair beating until Syuri enters and kicks ass because she’s Syuri. Once Syuri came in, they started focusing on Miyu, wearing down the Future of Stardom Champion. AZM got the tag, with no overly heat segment on either side, and had a really good exchange with Syuri. Their Grand Prix meeting in 2022 was stellar so that didn’t surprise me. Down the stretch, we got a lot of flash pin attempts before AZM used the Azumi Sushi twice on Saki to get the win in 9:42. For the third straight match, we get a bump in quality. Just good, solid action and things get even tighter in the Red Block.

Red Goddesses Block: Peach*Rock [4] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [6]

There’s a chance for an even tighter race in the Red Block as a Peach*Rock win would put SIX teams at six points. The Tam/Sayaka pairing has been endearing and Mayu brings so much joy to anything she does so I’ve enjoyed her and Momo. Though it’s always great to see Mayu vs. Tam, they weren’t going too hard in this one, as expected, meaning a lot of it involved Momo and Sayaka. That isn’t a recipe for a better match and when they were in there against each other, it was ho-hum at beast. Mayu against Sayaka and Tam against Momo made for better action but still none of it was anything special. The only Tam/Mayu interaction was kept relatively short yet was the high point. In the end, Momo picked up a rare win by hitting Sayaka with a running crucifix bomb at the 10:29 mark. Solid little match but nothing more. [**½]

Blue Goddesses Block: HATE Supreme [9] vs. Kohaku and Mei Seira [7]

A very important match here. A win for HATE Supreme clinches a playoff spot as only Starlight Kid and Suzuki behind them can still finish with the 11 they’d have. However, a loss means Kohaku and Mei Seira join them and that Neo Genesis duo in a three-way tie with 9 points. Also, beating the champions typically means you can get a title shot. The champions were hit with double dropkicks before the bell, having the tables turned on them. That said, it still led to the usual HATE brawling outside and the throwing of the babyfaces into a bunch of chairs. It’s such a tired trope. Once they got past that, things picked up with the teams playing to their strengths. HATE Supreme were the bully heels unafraid to take shortcuts while Kohaku and Mei used their speed to keep them at bay. I also liked the ways the teams matched up. Mei and Thekla had the quick paced exchanges while Kohaku was able to hang with Momo in terms of the harder hitting stuff. Mei survived some of Momo’s biggest moves and countered her finisher before using a pinning combination to win in 12:14. Match of the night and we have an interesting setup for the final night on both sides now. [***¼]

On the Red side, FWC and High Mate are in. PsyQueen, 02line, BMI2000, Anecon, and Tam/Sayaka are still alive for the third spot if I’m right.

On the Blue side, REStart is in. HATE Supreme, Crazy Tiger Girls (Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki), and Kohaku/Mei are all tied at 9, while wing*gori is at 7.

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 14 (7-1) REStart 12 (5-1-2) High Mate 12 (6-1) H.A.T.E. Supreme 9 (4-2-1) PsyQueen 6 (3-4) Crazy Tiger Girls 9 (3-1-3) Tam & Sayaka 6 (3-4) Kohaku & Mei Seira 9 (4-3-1) BMI2000 6 (3-4) Devil Princess 8 (4-4) 02line 6 (3-4) Wing*gori 7 (3-3-1) Anecon 6 (3-4) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-5) Peach*Rock 6 (3-5) Sakuradamon 4 (2-5) Ranna & Tomoka 4 (2-6) Team Classroom 4 (2-5)