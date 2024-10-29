Pantoja’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Review  

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

October 27th, 2024 | GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Gigi Dolin, looking incredible, narrated an opening video package that hyped the card.

NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: Tony D’Angelo [c] vs. Oba Femi

Tony cut off the introductions to hit Oba and get this started hot. We were in the opening minute and there was already a big guardrail spot. That set the tone for the kind of match this would be. They kept things up with big spots from there, never really letting up. Oba just running through Tony with an uppercut that put him through a table is the kind of thing that looked awesome. Oba does so well with that stuff and it’s part of what makes him special. I like that Tony got the chance to show off his own impressive power game. It’s not on the level of Oba’s but it’s pretty sweet. The spinebuster he hit looked really good. The Family did a run-in while Tony was tied to the ring post but Oba hilariously took care of them with ease. He then threatened Adriana Rizzo but Tony broke free and Speared Oba through a ladder in what was a dope spot. The Family got involved again and hit Oba with a chair-assisted Shatter Machine before Tony used a Spinebuster through a table to retain in 15:24. A really strong way to start the show. Lots of action, big spots, and two guys who have really impressed during their NXT runs. [***¾]

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

I’m a fan of all four women. There’s something special about Giulia though. Cora and Giulia started with a decent exchange before Perez and Vaquer had a really good one. I’m so ready for a singles match between them at some point. I appreciated Giulia and Stephanie showing off some tandem offense as if they’ve been a team for a long time. The Dream Team held serve for a bit until a well-timed trip from Cora allowed Roxanne to gain control against Giulia. They built to the hot tag for Vaquer and she was pretty great once she got it. That’s a woman who understands what works for her and delivers when she gets the chance. Momentum kept shifting back and forth with both teams getting to hit big spots and the crowd being fully invested in all of it. The finish was awesome too as Giulia hit Roxanne with an avalanche double underhook suplex and then Vaquer nailed a Spiral Tap to pin the Women’s Champion in 13:40. That ruled and the four women who I really like all did just what I wanted. A hell of a match furthering NXT’s claim to having the best women’s division around. [****]

Post-match, Zaria appeared in the crowd and her presentation so far has been pretty good.

Ambulance Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

If there’s one thing about NXT that I don’t get, it’s the continued push of Ridge Holland. With that out of the way, I thought this was decent enough. Andre Chase brought the serious mentality that this needed as he was out for revenge for his buddies. They did well to utilize the hardcore aspects of it all but never sniffed the highs of the opener, so some of it felt rather weak. When they moved things up by the ambulance (which weirdly was more of a hearse than an ambulance though maybe that’s for the Halloween theme), the match improved and the crowd was into Andre’s offense and close calls. Andre popped out of the ambulance to a good ovation at one point and we even saw a pumpkin used as a weapon. Alas, Ridge hit the Redeemer on the stage to win in 14:32. Too long for what they were going for but solid enough. [**¾]

NXT Women’s North American Championship Gauntlet Match: Kelani Jordan [c] vs. Fatal Influence

After landing on it on the Halloween Havoc wheel gimmick, Fatal Influence used the “Dealer’s Choice” option and went with a gauntlet match. Jazmyn Nyx was up first and she’s the one with the least experience of them all so it makes sense that Kelani made relatively quick work of her. She bested her in 3:32 with a 450 splash. Jacy Jayne was up next and fared much better. She was the one to wear down Kelani with running knees and a pretty cool Tree of Joey Lawrence cannonball. Kelani found a way to hit a neckbreaker to send her packing in 7:58. Jacy got in a cheap shot as Fallon Henley was out for the final bout. Their back and forth was solid but Kelani managed to still find herself on the verge of winning. However, a Nyx distraction opened the door for Fallon to get her knees up on a 450 splash and she followed with a running knee to win the title in 14:13. A solid match that did what it needed to. We get a change in the division, Kelani looks like a valiant champion, and the heels get more heat. [**½]

Fatal Influence celebrated arrogantly until Zaria showed up again. This time, she actually hit the ring and took them all out, cleaning house.

NXT Championship Devil’s Playground Match: Trick Williams [c] vs. Ethan Page

So the idea of a Devil’s Playground match is just Falls Count Anywhere/No DQ but it happens on a show with a spooky theme. As a match, this was basically what we’ve gotten from Trick and Ethan in the past. It’s pretty good from start to finish but never does anything to wow anyone. Again, the stipulation is similar to what we had earlier, which isn’t great. They did well to mix things up by fighting in the crowd and using chairs, which we haven’t seen a ton of earlier. There was a weird moment where Page broke up a pin by getting his foot on the ropes even though that makes no sense given the stipulation. Even commentary noted that it wasn’t right. Ethan got in a big spot late with Ego’s Edge through the announce table but both men were down after so there was no cover. Ethan looked to capitalize with the steel steps in several ways but Trick managed to use a low blow to cut him off and hit the Trick Shot to retain in 15:56. Like I said, another good match between the two though this wasn’t a feud that I loved. I think both guys will be better off in new programs. [***]