Pantoja’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 Review  

Survivor Series

November 25th, 2023 | Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

War Games: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL

So far in history, the women have kind of ruled this match. We got two of the best ever in 2019 and 2020 (****½ each), it was great in 2021 (****)and again in 2022 (****). Damage CTRL all came out with Asuka style masks, which was a sick visual. Bayley and Becky kicked this off and had the good back and forth you’d expect from them. Just before Becky got the advantage with Shotzi entering, Dakota Kai sent a kendo stick in to give Bayley the upper hand. Shotzi used her chaotic offense to stop Bayley’s momentum, so she took a beating until IYO SKY joined the fray. Her run was kind of interrupted by a couple of spots that they either couldn’t set up in time or that awkwardly got stopped. I appreciated how Bianca used her hair instead of a traditional weapon. The faces kind of dominated and then we got Kairi Sane skipping her way to the ring in no hurry. She acted pretty weird throughout actually. The spot where IYO launched Kairi into her big elbow was pretty sweet. Charlotte was last in for her team and this was her first War Games. They relieved the iconic spot where IYO put the trash can on her head and did a crossbody off the cage. That left everyone down for Asuka to enter the match and officially start everything. She got a table and the annoying crowd finally got their wish (they booed everything that wasn’t a table). Seriously, I dislike “we want tables” more than “what” or “CM Punk” chants. They got inventive with spots like chaining Bianca and Becky together as the four opponents dropkicked them together. Charlotte got her big spot with a moonsault off the cage. There were things I didn’t like, like Kairi and Bayley taking forever to set up spots while their teammates were in submissions. Just save them. I liked the creativity of Asuka missing the mist and getting sprayed with a fire extinguisher. We got the barrage of moves from everyone in the closing minutes, capped by Bayley saving Kairi from a Spear. That set up Bayley to take a KOD and then a Manhandle Slam through a table to lose in 33:36. That was some great, absurd plunder and just what I want from this kind of match. The women don’t miss. [****¼]

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther [c] vs. The Miz

A lot of this match was based around Gunther not taking Miz seriously. Miz did his best to turn that back, even busting out my beloved ring post Figure Four. That meant he could work Gunther’s leg which is a fine idea because it cuts the big an down to size and works with Miz’s moveset. You could tell Miz was working hard, likely doing everything he can to make this babyface run work (2013 flopped hard and 2019 was going well until he jobbed to Shane). I liked how Miz was still willing to be a dick, using a low blow behind the referee’s back to set up the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. The crowd was way into that and believed Miz might be able to do it. He also used the Bret/Piper, Bret/Austin corner pin spot for a great near fall. Gunther fought through it all and won with a Liontamer in 12:22. I loved that finish, using Jericho’s move since he’s the guy with the most IC Title reigns ahead of Miz. That was good stuff with Miz making the crowd believe he was going to pull it off even though he had no chance. [***½]

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Santos was aggressive from the start, even looking to do the same thing he did to injure Rey with the steel steps, though Lee avoided it. Lee’s top con hilo looked fantastic as it always does. That man can flat out go. Santos resorted to the tried and true unmask attempt. It works though as it always garners heat. I thought they did a good job of blending the high flying luchadaor stuff with the more violent story aspects and strike exchanges. Santos survived a fantastic looking powerbomb and then put down Lee with the Phantom Driver in 8:18. That was just what it needed to be. A good match that didn’t overstay its welcome while furthering the new heel Santos push. [***¼]

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley [c] vs. Zoey Stark

The crowd really did not seem interested in Zoey. They were clearly pulling for Rhea at every turn. Zoey did her best to try and overwhelm Rhea at the start but Rhea weathered the storm and sent her into the ring post, giving her a clear upper hand. Rhea made sure to talk smack throughout, though it wasn’t exactly drawing her more heat. That was a big part of the middle of this where Rhea dominated and really wore down Zoey. Zoey used some kicks and flash pins for a series of hope spots but you never felt like she had a chance. Late, Zoey shouted for Rhea to hit her (even though she had done that a bunch already) and used that fire to fuel a sweet German suplex spot. Rhea then hit Riptide and retained in 9:09. About what I expected. Rhea dominated and never was in real trouble, while Zoey is fine but not interesting enough to make more of this. [**½]

War Games: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day

Finn started for his team as Priest and McIntyre just stared each other down by the stage. For the babyface team, there was concern throughout the night that Randy Orton wouldn’t make it since he hadn’t arrived at the arena. He didn’t come out with them at the start. Seth hit a dive from one ring to the other on Finn to officially open the fighting. It was solid yet unspectacular back and forth until JD McDonagh joined the match and was immediately kicked in the head. Still, the numbers were too much for Seth until Jey evened the score and did his thing. Drew wanted next in badly but Damian Priest told him to stick to the plan as he was next in. I liked that as it added to Priest’s power. He helped dominate and then Sami entered, using the door as a way to help take out Judgment Day members. He also brought a pipe from the structure into play. Drew was next as he tossed Seth and Sami around before setting his sights on Jey, who was the entire reason he wanted to be part of this match. He got his measure of revenge but then I popped for Sami helping Jey on 1D. Cody Rhodes entered the match his dad made famous next and went right after Priest. Seth shouted at him to wonder if Randy would be there but got no definitive answer. Loud “Dom you suck” chants before he even entered. He had the Three Amigos cut off by being surrounded by the faces, who all kicked his ass. Alas, the heels came to help and took out the faces, complete with Drew and Damian hitting chokeslams on Cody and Seth, followed by a trio of top rope moves on the face team. Seth took a Razor’s Edge through the table and when we were set for the final guy, Rhea’s music hit as she ran out to cash in for Damian Priest, only for Randy Orton’s to hit. He looked jacked. The heels ran at him one by one like dummies and paid for it. We got the fun spot of all the faces doing the Orton DDT together. They teased Orton going after Jey only for Jey to save him from an attack with a superkick. The finish should’ve been Sami and Seth launching JD from the top of the cage into an RKO. That was a tremendous spot. They then had the ending be Cody hitting Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest, ending this in 34:20. Parts of this match were kind of just there but the anticipation of Randy showing up and then everything from when he got there was all great. [****]

The faces celebrated as the copyright logo came up and the show seemed to end. Then “Cult of Personality” hit and CM Punk made his return to WWE to a huge pop. It will be interesting to see how this goes.