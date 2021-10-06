Parker Boudreaux Debuts as Harland on WWE NXT

Parker Boudreaux’s new name is official, as he made his first official appearance on NXT. Tuesday night’s episode saw Boudreaux appear in the stands following Joe Gacy’s win over Ikemen Jiro. Gacy was all smiles celebrating his win, then stopped and looked up where Boudreaux — now named Harland — was staring coldly down at him. You can see a pic of Boudreaux below.

Boudreaux had a cameo appearance on NXT in August, but this is his first official appearance. He has changed his look up, with a shaved head.

It’s not yet clear if Harland will be feuding with Gacy or potentially joining him in a bodyguard-type role.