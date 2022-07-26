Part Three Of Ric Flair’s The Last Match Documentary Released

The third part of Ric Flair’s The Last Match documentary has been released leading up to… well, to his last match. Flair posted the third part of the documentary, which is hyping his final match at the Starrcast V event that takes place on Sunday, to his YouTube channel. You can check it out below.

Part one was released earlier this month, with part two revealing that Flair would be teaming with Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.