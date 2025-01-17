Pat McAfee Likely To Miss Monday’s WWE RAW, Will Call CFP National Championship Game

Pat McAfee is likely to miss Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, as he will be calling the CFP National Championship game. ESPN announced broadcast details for the game, which will include McAfee. McAfee, with his crew from his show, will host the Field Pass for the game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Returning in 2025, the fan favorite Field Pass will lead the MegaCast offerings from this year’s National Championship on ESPN2. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship Game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show delivered the largest audience for any ESPN alternate telecast on record with 2.4 million viewers from the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential.