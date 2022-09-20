wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Among the list of nominees for Punters/Kickers is WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee.

The current list will be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, followed by 15 finalists in Early January. As previously reported, Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from WWE programming as he’s currently part of ESPN’s College Gameday team.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NFL, Pat McAfee, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading