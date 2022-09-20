wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
September 20, 2022 | Posted by
– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Among the list of nominees for Punters/Kickers is WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee.
The current list will be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, followed by 15 finalists in Early January. As previously reported, Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from WWE programming as he’s currently part of ESPN’s College Gameday team.
🚨 NEWS 🚨
We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Full List Of Nominees: https://t.co/QWlFDrxgR4 pic.twitter.com/EYXEFrulRS
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2022
