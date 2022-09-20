Pat McAfee Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 129 Modern-Era nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Among the list of nominees for Punters/Kickers is WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee.

The current list will be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, followed by 15 finalists in Early January. As previously reported, Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from WWE programming as he’s currently part of ESPN’s College Gameday team.