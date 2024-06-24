Pat McAfee Show Targeted With ‘You Lied’ Message Again Ahead of WWE Raw

The Pat McAfee Show again found itself the apparent target of the Wyatt Sick6 on Monday ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw. As noted, Triple H was a guest on Monday’s episode and during the show, another message that read “You Lied” played. Unlike Friday’s episode, the message was not at the end of the show and after it went back, Triple H asked if everyone was okay according to Fightful.

McAfee said that producer Evan Fox was responsible, but Fox countered that the switchboard was frozen. McAfee shrugged it off and Triple H joked that they wouldn’t worry about it until someone was attacked like Chad Gable was on Raw. McAfeee continued to assume it was Fox, despite his denials.