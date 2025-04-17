– During a recent interview with Uncrowned, The Wise Man Paul Heyman discussed the Triple Threat Match featuring CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. Below are some highlights:

Paul Heyman on how he used to tell CM Punk that he’d headline WrestleMania someday: “We had many nights where we sat up and I assured him, you’re going to main-event WrestleMania one day, and I will be there with you. I never worked in anybody’s corner during my first run in WWE with Brock [Lesnar at WrestleMania]. Every year by WrestleMania, something had happened in the circumstances that dictated I wasn’t going to perform on the show.”

Heyman on what’s at stake during the match: “If you really push the narrative, what’s at stake in the main event of WrestleMania? What title is being pursued in the main event of Saturday night WrestleMania? The wisdom of the ‘Wise Man.'”

Heyman on his loyalty to Roman Reigns and CM Punk: “I am loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I am loyal to my best friend, CM Punk. Just because I’m loyal to both does not mean I’m going to be disloyal to either. Loyalty is meant to be tested. I can be loyal to both and never be disloyal to either. And every day there is a temptation and the opportunity to be disloyal. Which is why the loyalty of the ‘Wise Man’ runs deepest and most passionate of all.”

The epic Triple Threat bout goes down on Saturday, April 19 at WrestleMania 41: Night 1. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.