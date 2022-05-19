Paul Heyman Says Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Writes Itself, Talks Other Possible Opponents

Paul Heyman has weighed in on several potential opponents for Roman Reigns including Cody Rhodes and more. Heyman spoke with James Stewart for the Wrestling Inside the Ropes Podcast and you can check out some highlights below:

On a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match: “That’s up to The Rock. I mean, if The Rock wants to get his ass kicked in front of a hundred thousand people, whether it’s in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Miami, or the moon if Elon Musk colonizes it, Roman Reigns would be happy to smash to The Rock.”

On potential opponents for Reigns: “Anybody who’s great box office. This is the business and we’re in the business to make money, to draw money, to fill arenas and stadiums. Uh, and, and if he Elon Musk colonizes Mars to do WrestleMania from another planet. So, anybody who’s great box office, I want them in the ring with the tribal chief Roman Reigns.”

Paul Heyman on Drew McIntyre: “I’m a big believer in Drew McIntyre. I’m a huge admirer of Drew McIntyre. I am a fan of drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre is worthy of stepping into the ring with the Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre can bring a fight to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre in any era, under any other circumstances, would be the heavyweight champion, but that’s Roman Reigns’ position. So, Drew McIntyre can’t have it, but if it wasn’t for Roman Reigns, the entire division would be wiped out by Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre could go down as one of, if not the greatest of all time. And then there’s the asterisk, except for Roman Reigns.”

Paul Heyman on Cody Rhodes: “Cody [Rhodes], is not only someone with, with an extensive legacy but I mean, my God, he’s the son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his niche. He’s achieved his accomplishments. And when he couldn’t gain enough traction in WWE to become a legend, to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, to become a WWE or universal or unified heavyweight champion, he went out on his own. He blazed his trail. He created something, co-created, and helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment. And the only way that he’s going to be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

“What it’s a story that writes itself and, and, and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who, whether he is, and he is the son of Dusty Rhodes, but whether he is, or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes on his own, just as Joe blow, not as big a name as Cody Rhodes, but still he could take the name, Joe Blow, and he could become huge box office. There is, I was dissatisfied with the landscape in the industry and I decided to change it myself. And that’s what Cody Rhodes did. He was dissatisfied with the landscape of the sports entertainment industry, and he went out on his own and, and along with others, uh, he changed it himself and he changed it along with the various people that, that, that collaborated to create a new landscape in the industry. So, yes, there are parallels.”