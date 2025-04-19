Paul Heyman Says Those Who Call Jey Uso ‘Disappointing’ Don’t Know What They’re Talking About

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the critics of Jey Uso and said that those who say he’s ‘disappointing’ don’t know what they’re talking about. Jey is set to open tonight’s Wrestlemania event, challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Heyman said: “Tell me the criteria, the metric, the analytic, or the economic basis by which this criticism is levied on Jey Uso. Here is information that I, your Wise Man, am privy to. Quarter-hour ratings: Jey Uso goes through the roof. Minute-by-minute ratings: Jey Uso goes through the roof. T-shirt sales online; Jey Uso, either number one or number two, consistently since even before the Royal Rumble. In-arena t-shirt sales; Jey Uso, number one or number two, consistently, with very few dates that are exceptions to the rule since before the Royal Rumble. Ticket sales when Jey Uso’s name is announced as opposed to other people that we strategically place out there as ‘ticket sales on Thursday, featuring this person. Tickets on sale Friday with this person. Monday, now the show features Jey Uso.’ How many tickets were sold? Ticket sales: Jey Uso, the number one, two, or three ticket mover, depending on the market, in all of WWE on a global basis, and not out of the top three at any time since the Royal Rumble. When people say, ‘Jey Uso has been kind of a letdown. The reaction when he won the Rumble was good, but then it simmered down.’ Really? By what metric? He’s driving numbers, he’s moving revenue, he’s a commerce facilitator. He’s selling tickets. He is bringing in revenue to a company that is publicly traded and therefore, with that revenue and gross revenue and net revenue, the stock goes up. Where has he not scored? Those who say he has not scored or has been disappointing or is less than he was at the Royal Rumble, do not know what the fuck they are talking about.“