WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Renee Young Getting Raw Commentary Shot, Mohamed Bamba Visits Smackdown, WWE Event in Washington Set

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, praising WWE’s announcement that Renee Young will be part of Raw’s commentary team on Monday…

– Orlando Magic player Mohamed Bamba was at Smackdown on Tuesday night. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– WWE will run Kennewick, Washington on October 1st with a Smackdown live event. Locally advertised are AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Carmella and Charlotte Flair. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

