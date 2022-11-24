Paul Heyman On What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In

Paul Heyman has had his share of experiences with celebrities in wrestling, and he recently talked about what WWE should be considering when considering celebrity appearances. Heyman was a guest on a recent episode of After the Bell and was asked by Corey Graves about what he would like to see WWE “steer toward” in terms of the entertainment industry. You can check out the highlights below:

On what WWE should consider in bringing in celebrities: “You know, the entire concept would be, who really fits with our product? Who has product knowledge, who can speak eloquently about what we do, and what will they say after their experience here? It does us no good to bring somebody in, and we spend all this time and money and network television time, and put our promotional machine behind somebody, and then they go and write a book and say, ‘What a **** time I had in WWE.’ That doesn’t do us any good. The idea is to find people that will have some sort of appreciation of the art form that is being displayed here on a nightly basis.”

On how Logan Paul fit that criteria: “Look at his match with The Miz. He came to play. This wasn’t just a matter of someone saying, ‘Okay, what can I get away with doing?’ This was someone who wanted to put on a show. This is someone who wanted his match judged against all other matches on the show. And the show was SummerSlam so it was a pretty damn big event. And he was competitive. Competitive with everyone else on the show, trying to have the best match of the night, trying to entertain the audience more than any other of the featured attractions.

“It says a lot. It’s not someone who’s going, ‘Okay, okay just tell me what I need to know and okay, I won’t — I’ll try not to screw it up.’ This was someone who came to compete with everybody else on the roster. That’s really impressive. That’s someone who wants it. That’s someone who takes this seriously. That’s the one who can go to WWE and say, ‘If I hit that one lucky punch, I become the champion. You got me 365 days a year to promote this thing. Because I’ll be someone that will not be’ — he wouldn’t be a David Arquette with the title. He wouldn’t be. He wouldn’t be a disgrace. He takes it very seriously.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.