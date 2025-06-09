Paul Roma Issues Shoot Fight Challenge To Hulk Hogan

Former WWE superstar Paul Roma has issued a challenge to Hulk Hogan for a legitimate shoot fight.

On the Power and Glory Podcast (per PWInsider.com), Roma, a former boxer, stated he wants to face the WWE Hall of Famer in an octagon. “I think he has a couple of years on me, maybe two,” Roma said. “I’d like to get him in that octagon and put a little Paul Roma hurtin’ upside his head.”

When asked who he was talking about, Roma confirmed, “I’m talking about none other than… brother!!! Hulk Hogan… I’m going to slap the taste of brother out of his mouth.”

Roma cited negative personal experiences with Hogan, including an instance where Hogan allegedly refused to meet a disabled child at a meet-and-greet, as motivation for the challenge.

“I’m willingly to do it. I’m 66 years old man. Let’s have at it. I’m ready to go,” Roma declared. He urged Hogan to be “man enough to give me a response,” adding, “Just say you don’t want any part of me and it’s all good.”