Paul Wight Thinks He Could Have Delivered A Great Match In His Prime With Kenny Omega

In an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Paul Wight spoke about which modern wrestler he wishes he could have faced in his prime and picked AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. He believes the two could have produced a great match.

He said: “In my prime? Kenny Omega. Just because I like what Kenny does with people when Kenny has the right opponent, especially if me as a heel and Kenny as a babyface, I think at a certain point in time, we could have literally torn the freaking roof off. Kenny has that drive, he has that fight, and he has several gears. We talk in wrestling a lot of times about shifting gears in a match, showing desperation, showing drama through your work, not through your mouth, and that’s one thing that Kenny always brings to the table, is that energy and that fight to win. For me, as a heel, a lot of times I love fighting people because it makes my job easier.“