Paul Wight Gives Health Update Following Knee and Hip Replacement

July 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Wight AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Instagram, Paul Wight gave an update on his health after having double knee and hip replacements. The video shows the AEW wrestler working out. His last match was on the Chris Jericho Cruise back in January.

Wight wrote: “Today was a great day! Grateful. —-. Both knees both hips replaced. No pain! Well other than the hard work to get back into shape. That’s not egg shaped. lol.

