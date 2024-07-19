wrestling / News
Paul Wight Gives Health Update Following Knee and Hip Replacement
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Paul Wight gave an update on his health after having double knee and hip replacements. The video shows the AEW wrestler working out. His last match was on the Chris Jericho Cruise back in January.
Wight wrote: “Today was a great day! Grateful. —-. Both knees both hips replaced. No pain! Well other than the hard work to get back into shape. That’s not egg shaped. lol.”
More Trending Stories
- Jinder Mahal Reflects on His WWE Release, the Rumor of Brock Lesnar Refusing to Work With Him
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Would’ve Rather Been In The Four Horsemen Than The NWO
- The Undertaker Thinks Ministry of Darkness Could Have Lasted Longer Than It Did
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Needs to End Braun Strowman Mowing People Down Around the Ring