Paul Wight On His Hopes For a Match With Kenny Omega, Setting An Example For Younger Stars

Paul Wight has been vocal about his wish to face Kenny Omega in the ring, and he recently talked about the possibility and more. Wight spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On a potential match with Omega: “I want to get in the ring with Kenny Omega. I want that real bad…. Kenny is an incredible talent to watch compete. He has a way of enhancing talent, and he pushes talent to another extreme. I’m always looking for someone to tell a believable story with, whether I am a babyface or a heel. The way he sells, the way he puts his heart and soul into every match, so a match between us could be very believable. And as much as I like his wrestling, the guy in the back is even more impressive. He’s humble, hard working and works hurt. Looking at his aggressiveness and his heart, I think we could have one hell of a match.”

On his injury recovery and rehab: “For me, it’s all about rehab and getting stronger, and then I can get back in the ring and play with these AEW kids. There are a couple that have caught my eye.”

On setting an example for younger stars: “Wrestling isn’t about becoming famous or having a following on social media. It’s about giving back. Especially at this level, we have that responsibility. Locally, nationally, internationally, it is an honor to give back to those who care so much about us.”