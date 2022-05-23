Paul Wight Recalls Being Pushed Off Roof During 1995 Angle With Hulk Hogan

Paul Wight recently looked back at his infamous 1995 segment with Hulk Hogan in WCW where he ended up getting pushed off the roof of Cobo Hall. During his conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Wight looked back at the Halloween Havoc ’95 segment and says he would never do a similar thing today.

“I definitely wouldn’t even consider doing that now at my age with my wisdom,” Wight said (per Fightful). “Like, ‘No. Why are we doing that?’ But at 22, 23-years-old, I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want to do. Push me off a building? Awesome.’ You know, because you’re just so excited. The thing was for me to fall off the building. It was about four stories into a big airbag. I’m not a stunt man. I’ve never done anything like that, you know?… You’re young and you think you’re bulletproof… Just being young and being funny, when I went over and Hulk’s looking over the top at me, I was flipping him a bird on the way down… It’s a wonder he didn’t bust out laughing when I did it.”