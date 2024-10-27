wrestling / News
PCO Wins Monster’s Ball at TNA Bound for Glory
PCO fought against Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match at TNA Bound for Glory and managed to beat the ‘Deathmatch King’. The match ended with PCO chokeslamming Cardona into tacks before hitting the PCO-sault to win. The TNA Digital Media title and the International Heavyweight Championship were both on the line.
PCO has been the TNA Digital Media champion for 99 days after winning it at Slammiversary on July 20. He is in his first reign. He won the International Heavyweight title on the same night.
