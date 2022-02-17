Peter Avalon On Formation Of The Wingmen In AEW, Tony Khan Allowing Him To Pursue Independent Bookings

In a recent interview on the Going Broadway Podcast, Peter Avalon discussed the formation of The Wingmen in AEW, Tony Khan allowing him to pursue independent bookings, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Peter Avalon on the formation of The Wingmen in AEW: “Working with them is organic, but I think the group was accidental. It was Christian’s [Cage] idea to put the four of us together and call us The Wingmen. Putting Cezar and I together was Cody’s doing – that happened when I had a match with Cody on TV. Then I had the Pageant Provocation where Cezar came out at the end, so we were an item. I got hurt, my knee, I had a partially torn ACL so I was kind of having to fix that, which was keeping me and Cezar off TV together. Then, Nemeth had just started appearing next to us and they put JD with Nemeth so you had this opposites thing with me and Cezar still together, and I’m still dealing with the knee injury so they don’t know what to do. They’re keeping me home, and I start to bring myself back to TV so I could join Cezar in a managerial role I guess now just to stay involved. They saw the four of us together backstage and it made sense to put the four of us together as an item and then Christian said, ‘Put them together, call them The Wingmen.'”

On his AEW status and Tony Khan allowing him to pursue independent bookings: “I’m still with AEW, so technically not a free agent. I’m still with AEW and I’m just able to take independent bookings on top of it. Tony [Khan] wants to allow his wrestlers to make as much money as possible. He doesn’t want to hold us back from potential opportunities making money like some other places are doing with their wrestlers, not allowing them to take outside wrestling bookings, not allowing them to take sponsorship bookings, not allowing them to take really anything that’s anything else besides what the company was offering. Tony is very gracious to allow his athletes to do that. I want to have a home base and then be able to do a couple of superfluous things, but I want to save myself and my body for my home base. It’s giving me the opportunity to do that. Save my body for the home base and when something comes up that I’m personally excited for and want to do, they are gracious enough to allow that.”

