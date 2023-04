AEW has announced matches for next week’s Dynamite including the finals of the AEW Pillars Tournament and more. You can see the initial lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Pillars Tournament Finals: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie