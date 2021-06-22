wrestling / News
Piper Niven Gets Name On WWE Raw, Costs Eva Marie Money in the Bank Slot
Piper Niven has a new name as of tonight’s Raw, and it partially led to her walking away from her ally Eva Marie. On tonight’s show, Marie was about to introduce her “protege” in Niven, but then stopped and asked what her name was. Niven was about to reveal it when Marie decided to give her a new one, dubbing her “Doudrop” to Niven’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction.
Later, Marie and “Doudrop” competed against Asuka and Naomi in a tag team Money in the Bank qualifier. While Niven was in control, Marie tagged herself in and went to make a pin on Naomi. However, Naomi kicked out and when Marie tried to tag out, her protege Doudropped off the apron in a mirror of Marie having done so earlier in the match. That allowed Asuka and Naomi to pick up the win.
WWE filed to trademark Doudrop on June 16th. After the match, Marie posted to Twitter, writing:
“This match was CLEARLY rigged . The WWE Universe agrees. Millions of tweets saying I was treated very unfairly. #undefeated #undisputed”
Introducing … Doudrop! The EVA-LUTION keeps getting bigger ✨ @natalieevamarie #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ngBG7v1qtM
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Welp, @natalieevamarie immediately tags in her protégé DOUDROP!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V1JlWi3oSP
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Doudrop clearly has skills, but @WWEAsuka & @NaomiWWE secured their tickets to #MITB tonight!#WWERaw @natalieevamarie pic.twitter.com/O9LHEIvt00
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Caption this.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Wd2XIpwYUE
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
This match was CLEARLY rigged . The WWE Universe agrees. Millions of tweets saying I was treated very unfairly. #undefeated #undisputed @wwe@wweonfox@usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 22, 2021
