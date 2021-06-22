Piper Niven Gets Name On WWE Raw, Costs Eva Marie Money in the Bank Slot

Piper Niven has a new name as of tonight’s Raw, and it partially led to her walking away from her ally Eva Marie. On tonight’s show, Marie was about to introduce her “protege” in Niven, but then stopped and asked what her name was. Niven was about to reveal it when Marie decided to give her a new one, dubbing her “Doudrop” to Niven’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction.

Later, Marie and “Doudrop” competed against Asuka and Naomi in a tag team Money in the Bank qualifier. While Niven was in control, Marie tagged herself in and went to make a pin on Naomi. However, Naomi kicked out and when Marie tried to tag out, her protege Doudropped off the apron in a mirror of Marie having done so earlier in the match. That allowed Asuka and Naomi to pick up the win.

WWE filed to trademark Doudrop on June 16th. After the match, Marie posted to Twitter, writing: