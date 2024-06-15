Piper Niven Teases Appearing in TNA and Marigold

– Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling ahead of her huge title challenge at this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle, Piper Niven was asked if she had any interest with any potential crossover with TNA Wrestling. Niven also teased possibly going to Marigold to “get some sake” and “pound a few faces in.”

Niven said on the subject (via Fightful), “Certainly, yes. I quite selfishly would quite like to go to…maybe perhaps me and Chelsea [Green] should go and say hello to TNA. I would also quite like to go and say hello at Marigold because I have some friends there and would like to say hi, get some sake, pound a few faces in.”

Piper Niven challenges Bayley for the WWE Women’s Title at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland event. The event is set for later today at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.