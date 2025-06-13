Possible Reason Why GUNTHER Won World Title On Monday’s WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, GUNTHER became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Monday’s episode of RAW, defeating Jey Uso. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason for this is because Triple H made the call as he wants GUNTHER to defend the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

The plan has been for GUNTHER to wrestle Goldberg in the latter’s retirement match on that event and Triple H decided he wants it to be a title match. The plan had always been for GUNTHER vs. Goldberg to be on NBC, as they will be against AEW All In and want to offer a big match on free TV.

Goldberg is set to return on Monday’s RAW in Green Bay, although the company hasn’t announced it yet.