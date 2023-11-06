Possible Spoiler On NXT Stars Set To Be At WWE Raw

A group of NXT talent is reportedly set to be at tomorrow’s night’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the Meta-Four — Noam Dar, Ora Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend — are set to be at tomorrow’s taping in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear at this point if the four will appear on camera at Raw. NXT talent have been regularly brought in to Raw for WWE Main Event tapings, and that could always be the case here.

Dar is the current holder of the NXT Heritage Cup.