Possible Spoiler On Two Acts For 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

A new report has revealed a couple of acts that are said to be confirmed for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. The WrestleVotes Twitter account gave an update today in which they say they have confirmed that the Bella Twins and Jushin Liger will be inducted this year.

If true, the Bellas and Liger would join Batista and the nWo as members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Liger of course has had an extensive career in Japan where he is a legitimate legend, having retired this year at Wrestle Kingdom 14. He worked two matches for WWE in his career; one at Wrestling Summit in April of 1990 and one in 2015 at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. He also made several appearances in WCW in the 1990s.

The Bellas, meanwhile, revealed that they had retired from the ring in March of last year, capping an eleven-year in-ring career with WWE. Brie is a one-time Divas Champion, while Nikki is a two-time Divas Champion.

The Hall of Fame will take place on April 2nd, 2020 during WrestleMania 36 week and will air live on WWE Network.