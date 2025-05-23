wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has a potential spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the Wyatt Sicks are at the site of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, confirming previous reports by PWN’s Cory Hays and PWInsider.
The stable hasn’t been seen on TV since December due to an injury to Bo Dallas, but he has been cleared for a while. The report notes that it was “implied” to them that the stable would be on tonight’s show, but makes clear that it is not confirmed.
It was previously noted back in March that WWE was waiting for when “the time was right” before bringing the group back to TV.
