Poster and Trailer Arrive For WWE Studios’ Rumble

WWE Studios has released the poster and trailer for the upcoming animated film Rumble, which will debut in 2021. It was directed by Hamish Grieve and features the voices of Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Will Arnett, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Here’s a synopsis: In a world where giant monsters are super athletes and compete in popular professional wrestling global sport, monster wrestling, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps as a manager by coaching a lovable underdog yet-inexperienced monster into a champion.