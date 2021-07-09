Note On Potential Complication For John Cena Appearing At WWE SummerSlam

John Cena’s potential WWE return at SummerSlam has hit a possible snag with his latest film being announced. As has been reported, Cena is joining the cast of the ensemble spy thriller Argylle alongside Henry Caville, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The report noted that Argylle will begin production in August in Europe, which could be a problem for his rumored involvement at SummerSlam. Cena has been reportedly planned to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but the PPV is set for August 21st which could conflict with the film’s schedule.

There are obviously some caveats here; after all, beginning production in August could still mean sometime after SummerSlam. And while Cena is part of the cast, he may not begin filming right away depending on the shooting schedule. WWE has not confirmed Cena’s involvement at SummerSlam at this time.