Powerhouse Hobbs Says He Wants To Change The Business

In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful), Powerhouse Hobbs was asked about his goals in wrestling and said that his biggest one is to change the wrestling business. Hobbs recently noted that he has been cleared to return to AEW after his knee injury in April.

He said: “For me, my personal goal is how I’m gonna change the business. What am I gonna do to separate myself? I say the business because I’m like Warren G, I want it all, so there’s not one specific goal I have. It’s just how am I gonna change the business, what am I gonna do that’s different? What am I gonna draw people into? What type of emotion am I gonna get out of them? How can I help the business grow?“