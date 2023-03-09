wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
March 9, 2023 | Posted by
Powerhouse Hobbs addressed the crowd following his AEW TNT Championship win that closed out Dynamite. PWInsider reportts that Hobbs and QT Marshal came to the ring and Marshall cut a heel promo in which he said that they were going to celebrate in a real city before giving the mic to Hobbs. Hobbs said he was heading back to Oakland and that this is a new chapter in the Book of Hobbs.
Hobbs told the group to kiss his “black ass” and then they left.