Powerhouse Hobbs On Learning From Taz, Who Else Has Helped Him In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs recently discussed how much Taz has been helping him behind the scenes in AEW, and who else he’s been able to rely on in the company for guidance. Hobbs was a guest on Barstool Rasslin’ and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On learning from Taz: “Yeah, weekly. Not just at TV or on the road, it’s just I always can call him up, ask him for advice. Ask him to critique a match for me, and he’s more than happy to do it. I’ve had instances where he’s pulled me aside and said, ‘You need to go out and be a straight assassin. Do what you do, separate yourself from the pack,” and that’s what I do. I was a huge Taz fan growing up anyway, so just shutting the hell up and just opening my ears and listening to them, you know, it’s paid off so much.”

On others who have helped him backstage: “Oh yeah. You got Mark Henry, you’ve got “Double A” Arn Anderson. I’ve had FTR help me so many times. Dustin Rhodes. Just countless people. Especially like Billy Gunn. Like, there’s countless people here that I can go to.”

