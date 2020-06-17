wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Undertaker on After the Bell, Io Shirai’s Entrance Theme, Video of Shotzi Blackheart at In Your House
June 17, 2020
– WWE has posted a preview clip of Undertaker’s appearance on tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can see the clip below for the episode, which releases tomorrow:
– The WWE Music YouTube account has posted Io Shirai’s entrance theme, titled “Tokyo Shock”:
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes video looking at Shotzi Blackheart at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House:
