WWE News: Preview of Undertaker on After the Bell, Io Shirai’s Entrance Theme, Video of Shotzi Blackheart at In Your House

June 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a preview clip of Undertaker’s appearance on tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can see the clip below for the episode, which releases tomorrow:

– The WWE Music YouTube account has posted Io Shirai’s entrance theme, titled “Tokyo Shock”:

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes video looking at Shotzi Blackheart at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House:

