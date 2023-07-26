Preview of WWE Superstars on Celebrity Family Feud

– As previously reported, multiple WWE Superstars recently taped an episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, with Big E, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler. You can check out a preview clip shared by Big E featuring Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more below.

The new episode featuring the WWE stars airs on Sunday, July 30 on ABC at 8:00 pm EST.