Preview of WWE Superstars on Celebrity Family Feud
– As previously reported, multiple WWE Superstars recently taped an episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, with Big E, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler. You can check out a preview clip shared by Big E featuring Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more below.
The new episode featuring the WWE stars airs on Sunday, July 30 on ABC at 8:00 pm EST.
This Sunday at 8/7c on ABC! #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/59cdXdI2cf
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 26, 2023
