Preview of WWE Superstars on Celebrity Family Feud

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: ABC

As previously reported, multiple WWE Superstars recently taped an episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, with Big E, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler. You can check out a preview clip shared by Big E featuring Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more below.

The new episode featuring the WWE stars airs on Sunday, July 30 on ABC at 8:00 pm EST.

