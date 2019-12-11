Previews for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

Here is what is scheduled so far for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT.

AEW Dynamite

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz in a Street Fight

* Cody & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Emi Sakura vs. Big Swole

* MJF speaks

NXT

* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to determine WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s next challenger

* Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza

* Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai