Previews for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NXT AEW Dynamite

Here is what is scheduled so far for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT.

AEW Dynamite
* The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz in a Street Fight
* Cody & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Emi Sakura vs. Big Swole
* MJF speaks

NXT
* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to determine WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s next challenger
* Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza
* Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

