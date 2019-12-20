Primo Colon’s Explanation of Failed Wellness Test Reportedly ‘Not Accurate’

– Primo Colon’s story about why he was suspended by WWE for a Wellness Violation is reportedly “not accurate,” according to sources close to the matter. As previously reported, Primo addressed his Wellness suspension in an interview where he said that he was suspended for not taking a test after saying he was ready to do it but was in Puerto Rico and did not want to pay to travel, but instead do the test somewhere in the territory.

According to the WON, while those close to the matter have not detailed the cause for the suspension due to confidentiality issues, they have said that Colon’s story “was not accurate.”

Primo is not being used by but is still under contract to WWE until October of 2020. He has been working in Puerto Rico.