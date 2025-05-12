wrestling / News
Priscilla Kelly Set For First Post-WWE Events, Will Appear For Wrestling Revolver & AIW
May 12, 2025 | Posted by
After her run as Gigi Dolin in WWE, Priscilla Kelly is returning to the independent scene and already has appearances booked. She will appear at Wrestling Revolver’s Cage of Warriors on June 14 in Clive, IA. Then, she will be at AIW Kash Rules Everything on June 21 in Akron, OH. It’s her debut in both promotions and her first matches on the indy scene since 2020.
[BREAKING]
The DEBUT of Priscilla Kelly!
6.14.25#RevolverCAGE@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @Triller_TV+
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/iEG0jjjGO9
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 12, 2025
6/21 Akron,Ohio @HellsFavoritePK makes her AIW debut!
Tickets: https://t.co/StAHyjxW17 pic.twitter.com/xov3FTKc3J
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) May 12, 2025